Eminent people speak out against FIR

Over 180 eminent people, including actor Naseeruddin Shah, cinematographer Anand Pradhan, historian Romila Thapar and activist Harsh Mander, have condemned the FIR filed against 49 eminent citizens in Muzaffarpur, Bihar for writing to the Prime Minister highlighting the rise of mob lynchings in the country.

In a new letter, they questioned how writing an open letter to the Prime Minister could be called “an act of sedition”.

“An FIR has been lodged against forty-nine of our colleagues in the cultural community, simply because they performed their duty as respected members of civil society. They wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister, expressing concern about mob lynching in our country. Can this be called an act of sedition? Or is harassment by misusing the courts a ploy to silence citizens’ voices?” the letter read.

Tharoor’s plea

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a letter he had sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, in which he asked the Prime Minister to take a “public stand” to welcome dissent and expressed his “strong protest” over the FIR against 49 eminent citizens who had raised concerns about lynching.

Mr. Tharoor said the Prime Minister should assure the nation of his “commitment to upholding freedom of expression even when it involves disagreement with you or your government”, and reminded him that “India’s history as an independent nation would have been a different one if those who dissented under the British Raj had not shown the courage to do so.”

‘Naya Bharat’

“In the Naya Bharat that you have promised the nation, are FIRs going to be filed every time a citizen is critical of the government or its policies? Is this Naya Bharat that you wish to create, one where citizens shall not be heard and their concerns not addressed? Is this Naya Bharat that you envisioned one where all parties and individuals disagreeing with the ruling majority will be outlawed and treated as enemies of the state,” Mr. Tharoor asked.

(With PTI inputs)