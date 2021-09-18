National

Tharoor calls for permanent president to head Congress

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on September 18 called for a “permanent president” to head the party, which is “now at an interim stage”. He said all the Congress leaders have sought a permanent president for the party. “We all liked the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. But we are now at an interim stage.

For the last two years, we haven’t had a permanent president. That must be remedied. We need to instil energy in the organisational structure of the Congress party. We all have sought a permanent president for the party,” he said.

Mr. Tharoor was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the office of Muvattupuzha legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan here. He said Ms. Gandhi had sought to be relieved of her duties for several years now. “Hopefully, a new leadership will emerge under Rahul Gandhi. If that is the case, it has to happen soon,” he added.


