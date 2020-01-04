National

Terrorism threatening peace across globe, world needs a Mahatma Gandhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. File

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. File  

more-in

Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said people are “moving away from books today” which leads to deformation of ideas and this needs to stop

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on January 4 said at a time when terrorism is threatening peace across the globe, the world needs a Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of ‘World Book Fair 2020’ at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, he said, “Asia’s largest book fair is celebrating Gandhi. At a time when incidents of terrorism are occurring across the globe...personal interests have threatened brotherhood and peace, we need Gandhi the most.”

Under such circumstances, the world needs Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, love and nonviolence, the Minister said.

People also need India’s vedas, puranas and upanishads that are repositories of knowledge and science, he said.

He said people are “moving away from books today” which leads to deformation of ideas and this needs to stop.

As many as 600 publishers from 23 countries are participating in the book fair which will continue till January 12.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States Delhi National
terrorism (crime)
books and literature
ministers (government)
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 5:24:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/terrorism-threatening-peace-across-globe-world-needs-a-mahatma-gandhi-hrd-minister-ramesh-pokhriyal/article30478570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY