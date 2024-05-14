GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Terror case | SIA conducts raids in Kashmir

SIA sleuths carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours of May 14.

Published - May 14, 2024 09:14 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel deployed after a raid in connections with the J&K terror case, in Srinagar. File photo

Security personnel deployed after a raid in connections with the J&K terror case, in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said here.

Also read: NIA raids 9 locations in Kashmir, seizes incriminating digital data

SIA sleuths carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, they said.

The raids were carried out in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said adding further details were awaited.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / law enforcement / Jammu and Kashmir / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.