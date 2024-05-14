Terror case | SIA conducts raids in Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said here.

Also read: NIA raids 9 locations in Kashmir, seizes incriminating digital data

SIA sleuths carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, they said.

The raids were carried out in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said adding further details were awaited.