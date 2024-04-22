GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA raids on in Srinagar in terror-related case

The search operation was conducted almost a month after the NIA chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag (Jammu and Kashmir) encounter case.

April 22, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Srinagar

Agencies
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 22 carried out raids at nine locations in Srinagar in a militancy related case, officials said.

The NIA sleuths carried out the raids along with police and CRPF, they said.

Acting on specific information received regarding certain suspects residing in Srinagar, the anti-terror agency launched the searches. The search operation was conducted almost a month after the NIA chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag (Jammu and Kashmir) encounter case.

The suspects in the case are linked to The Resistant Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources said.

