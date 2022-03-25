National

Ten-day Red Fort festival to begin from March 25 

A 10-day cultural festival at the Red Fort would start on Friday, the Union Culture Ministry said on Thursday.

The festival, called Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, would include live performances of folk dances and music by singers Shaan, Papon, Nizami Brothers and Raghu Dixit. A kids zone, street food stalls and displays of arts and crafts would be spread across the historic site.

The festival would remain open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day till April 3, the Ministry said in a statement.


