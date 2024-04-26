Yudhvir Foundation Award for Sridevi Prasad

April 26, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Yudhvir Foundation has announced Sridevi Prasad as the recipient of its 31st Memorial Award. She will be given the award for her commitment to the rehabilitation and empowerment of individuals with special needs.

The award ceremony is scheduled for April 30 at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium at 4:30 p.m. The accolade includes a citation and a cash prize of ₹1,00,000.

According to the Foundation, Ms. Prasad’s journey in the field of special needs education and rehabilitation began when she was 20 — a time when she was working as an assistant teacher — when she first encountered a special needs child. The experience impacted her, leading her to pursue advanced studies in psychology and specialise in the rehabilitation sector.