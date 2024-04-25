GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YTPS gets fresh green nod: Bhatti

‘All 5 units of the 4,000 MW project to be completed by Feb. next’

April 25, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka holding a meeting on Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka holding a meeting on Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Energy and Finance stated that all hurdles have now been cleared for 5x800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS), which is coming up in Nalgonda district.

He held a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and Ministers from Nalgonda district N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and officials of the Energy Department and power utilities on Thursday. He asked the officials to complete the project on a war-footing by preparing an action plan, and stated that works on the project were halted due to failure of the previous government.

Mr. Vikramarka said immediately after the Congress Government was formed, he visited the YTPS, along with other Ministers and officials, and reviewed the issues of the project.

He stated that the previous government had secured environmental clearance to the project on June 15, 2017, with the provision of utilising 50% each indigenous and imported coal.

However, an NGO had moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) raising concerns over the environmental impact as the then government had started construction of the project with 100% indigenous coal. The NGT had stopped works on September 30, 2022, directing TS-Genco to get fresh environmental clearance in tune with the technology proposed for 100% indigenous coal utilisation.

The previous government had made no effort to get NGT hurdle cleared till December 6 last bringing the project works to complete halt, the Deputy CM said adding that the Congress Government had got public hearing conducted afresh on February 20 and by completing the remaining formalities and fulfilling other conditions the fresh EC was secured this month to facilitate completion of all the five units of the project by February next.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.