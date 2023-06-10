HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy’s bail plea dismissed

June 10, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI special court here on Friday dismissed the bail petition of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s father, who was arrested in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and lodged in Chanchalguda prison.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy moved the bail plea stating that he had already been in prison for past several days and the CBI officials completed his custodial interrogation also. The special court, which allowed his petition for extending to him special category facilities in the prison, dismissed the bail plea.

Related Topics

Telangana / court administration / prison

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.