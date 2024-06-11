YouTuber who conned people, at it again after release from jail  

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 11, 2024 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station has put out an advisory to warn public against YouTuber Molla Shivaiah alias Siva Kumar and his gang who were earlier booked for conning 30 people of ₹10.82 crore in the name of real estate training.

Shivaiah has two Youtube channels — Mimamsa and Reboot. His wife Swarna Latha, their son Mola Jeshwanth and their advocate G. Srinivas organised meetings and collected fee from participants in the name of real estate training offering ‘multifold profits up to 200% of their investment within a short period’.

Shivaiah was in judicial custody for 88 days in Chanchalguda jail and Mola Jeswanth for 60 days. According to police, after being released from the jail on bail, Shivaiah began making videos and attracting innocent people for his real-estate trainings and treatment through Mimamsa-ISM offered by Mimamsa Wellness Resort/ Medical Camps.

“We are also speaking to YouTube to take action on his channels but this is to warn the public to not fall prey to the scam,” the officials said.

