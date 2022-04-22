Youth slits MCA student’s throat in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

The youth had allegedly proposed the girl, and she rejected it while choosing to pursue her career.

A 23-year-old MCA final-year student suffered a deep cut injury on her neck when a youth allegedly slit her throat with a sharp object after she spurned his advances in Hanamkonda this morning.

The accused, identified as Azhar, allegedly attacked the student with a sharp object inflicting a bleeding injury on her neck soon after barging into her rented room at Gandhinagar here, sources said.

He allegedly picked up an argument with her when she reportedly rejected his love proposal before slitting her throat and fleeing from the spot.

On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her to the MGM hospital in Warangal. Her condition is stated to be stable.

The accused, an acquaintance of the student, had been pestering her for the past few months, sources said. He allegedly nursed a grudge against her when she refused to accept his proposal and recently joined a Hyderabad-based institute to pursue a career in software industry.

Subedari police registered a case and are on the look out to apprehend the accused.