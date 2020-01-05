Youth fest at NIT-Warangal from today

The National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NIT-W) here would host the third edition of Youth Fest from January 6 to 12.

The main theme is ‘peace and national prosperity through innovation and integrity’, drawing inspiration from the vision of Swami Vivekananda for modern India.

Dean (Student Welfare) at NIT-W, L. Ram Gopal Reddy said the main objective is youth empowerment. It is being jointly organised by student council, student clubs and associations with the support of institute director N.V. Ramana Rao.

A series of competitions and activities form part of the week-long festival to engage the young minds on contemporary issues that confront the nation and expose them to teachings of Swami Vivekananda. A total prize money of ₹2.5 lakh will be given to winners of the competitions.

Further, a national seminar on ‘Strategies for Empowering Youth for a Vibrant India’ will be held on January 10. Students across India are invited to contribute their original papers in seven theme areas in Telugu, Hindi and English. The best papers will earn a cash prize of ₹40,000.

As a part of outreach initiatives, a mega blood donation camp with 2,000 participants will be organised and a motivational workshop for government schoolchildren from Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban districts will be held on January 9.

Swami Bodhamayananda of Ramakrishna Math will inaugurate the fest on Monday. Eminent speakers have been invited to the campus to address the students during the fest, Mr. Reddy said.