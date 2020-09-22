Youth Congress registers 12.3 lakh members in TS

The Telangana Youth Congress registered a membership of 12.3 lakhs during the Youth Congress election process that came to an end on September 20, according to returning officer for Telangana Youth Congress elections Raju P. Nair.
The membership was done fully online through the IYC app. In the next phase, the memberships will be verified thoroughly and identified with the one-time password (OTP) that was allotted to each membership. Membership applications with the duplicate mobile numbers and wrong OTP combination will be put on hold.
The ID proof submitted with the membership will also be verified by the IYC during this process and this will take at least a month, said Mr. Nair.
All the members had to vote at State, district and Assembly level for selection of Youth Congress leadership. The top three contestants who get the highest number of votes will be called for an interview and the State president will be announced based on that. Approximately, 1550 candidates contested in State, district and assembly level in the internal election, Mr. Nair said.
