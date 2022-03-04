Youngsters held for peddling LSD blots in Telangana
They had purchased LSD blots in Goa
The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended two drug peddlers at Nampally who were in illegal possession of five LSD blots.
The accused are A. Sai Kiran (26) from Dilsukhnagar and K. Aravind (23) from Lalapet, Secunderabad.
Sai Kiran, a B. Tech dropout purchased LSD blots in Goa and sold them to needy customers in Hyderabad along with his friend Aravind. Acting on a tip-off, the accused were apprehended near Nampally Metro Station. They were handed over to Abid Road police for further investigation.
