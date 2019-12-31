Yellapatar case: examination of witnesses concludes

Adilabad District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, who is also the in charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the Yellapatar rape and murder case, posted the matter for January 3, 2020 after examination of all prosecution witnesses was completed on Tuesday as per the given schedule. The prosecution examined 25 of the 44 witnesses in its list giving up the remaining. The three accused will be examined under Section 313 of Cr.P.C. on January 3.