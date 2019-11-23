Yashoda Hospitals to launch heart, lung transplantation programme

Yashoda Hospitals is planning to launch heart and lung transplantation programme next year. At the inauguration of a two-day international conference and live workshop on ‘Advanced Cardiology’ organised by the hospital group in the city on Saturday, its Managing Director G. S. Rao said they were looking for surgeons and teams for the purpose.

A team of 40 to 50 medical specialists, including anaesthetists, and cardiologists, would be part of the team.“We plan to launch the programme by mid-next year,” said Dr Rao.

To date, around 10 heart transplantations, and about five lung transplantations had been performed at the hospital. Stating that the cardiology department was vital for any hospital, he urged cardiologists to suggest treatment procedures which patients found viable, else it would cause mental trauma.

Senior consultant, interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist at the hospitals V Rajasekhar said there had been a paradigm shift in the way coronary heart diseases were treated.

“Earlier, we had to perform open heart surgery to replace heart valves. Now, we have non-invasive surgeries for this purpose,” said Dr Rajasekhar, adding that better treatment modalities and drugs were available for prevention of stroke.

He said doctors at the conference would be trained in skilled procedures, starting from basics to performing advanced techniques. The director of the National Institute of Nutrition, Dr R Hemalatha, was chief guest of the conference.

Expansion plans

Dr Rao said that were constructing a 2,000-bed hospital in Hitec City, which would be inaugurated by December 2020. Four to five floors would be dedicated to parking at the hospital-which was being constructed on an area of 20,000 square feet. Focus would be on light, wind and greenery. One floor of the building would have a hotel and another 40 to 50 apartments, for patients who come from other countries such as Kenya, he said.