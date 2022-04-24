Yadagirigutta auto drivers protest over no-entry of vehicles

Over 300 auto drivers and their family members took to the streets of Yadagirigutta and ghat entries to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Sunday to protest the temple’s policy to not allow their vehicles to ferry devotees.

Ever since the inauguration of the renovated temple on March 28, temple authorities have ensured strong police presence to keep off private vehicles, particularly autos, and running additional RTC mini buses for devotees.

Sensing danger to their livelihood, auto unions approached the District Collector, Revenue and Police authorities, and even local leaders, but to no avail.

Following lukewarm response to their appeals at all levels, the drivers organised ‘half-nude’ demonstrations, ‘vanta varpu’, town bandhs and protest rallies during the month.

Upping their ante on Sunday, they braved the blazing sun and squatted on the roads (rasta roko) demanding the authorities to take back its policy and save their livelihood.

The temple town came to a grinding halt for almost two hours as the protesters with banners occupied all the major routes.

Police, including Traffic wing officials, intervened and regulated the movement of vehicles.