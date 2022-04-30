Yadadri temple parking at ₹ 500 per vehicle

The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple will collect a parking fee of ₹ 500 per vehicle atop Yadagirigutta, starting May 1, an order released by the temple office stated on Saturday.

Executive Officer N. Geeta stated that the decision was taken after deliberations with top officials during the week.

As per the decision, each private vehicle that is permitted to ply to the hillock and park in the designated area will be charged ₹ 500 for the first hour. And subsequent each hour will be charged at ₹ 100 extra.

Vehicles exempted from the rule include those of Members of Parliament, State Legislative Assembly, the Council, judges of the High Court as per protocol, and other high-rank officers.

Exempted category will also include sponsors and donors of the temple who have been issued an identity card.

The order also stated that only about 50-70 vehicles would be permitted daily.

Later in the day, Ms. Geeta added a clarification and stated that the order will be applicable only to four-wheeler vehicles.

“The order regarding vehicle parking was issued considering the space constraint and only to prevent maximum vehicles from reaching the hilltop,” she said.