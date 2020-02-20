World records tumble

It was an evening when the world records tumbled, literally. For 47-year-old director of GVR Karate Academy G.S. Gopal Reddy it took just 17 seconds flat (against a set time of 20 seconds) to set 20 new world records at Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School here on Thursday.
Dr. Gopal is justifiably pleased with his feat of breaking 20 stone tiles (held by karatekas) in 17 seconds as it was performed in front of a distinguished audience, including representatives from 20 World Records’ Registries and senior officials of the State government including RTI Commissioner Mohammed Khalil, retired IPS officer C.N. Gopinath Reddy and secretary, Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School Sharmishtha Devi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.