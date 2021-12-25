A workshop titled ‘Let’s Talk’ for parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), for the kids with ASD, and medical professionals dealing with special children, was held by Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic in Hyderabad on Friday. “There were four activities for children and two hands-on training for parents to demonstrate behavioural issues and ways to handle them. Therapists pretended like children with autism spectrum disorder and parents were asked to react on how they would handle the situation. Parents were advised and guided on conducive practices to address the issues and were able to see live the encouraging response from children,” informed a press release.
Workshop on autism held
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
December 25, 2021 20:47 IST
