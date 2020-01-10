Works to lift Kaleshwaram water beyond MMR pick up pace

The power utilities of Telangana are gearing up to get the transmission system ready for lifting of Kaleshwaram project water beyond Mid Manair Reservoir till Kondapochamma Sagar from the next flood season.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao visited three pump houses under construction beyond Mid Manair Reservoir in the Kaleshwaram irrigation system on Friday as the State government has plans to lift 3 tmc ft water a day from the next flood season, including 2 tmc ft a day from Mid Manair to Mallannasagar.

Work on the pump houses beyond Mid Manair were in the advanced stages to carry 2 tmc ft of water a day from Mid Manair to Mallannasagar and the power transmission system required for the purpose was also being readied so that it was ready before the next flood season, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said. He reviewed the progress of works on the pump houses, including the transmission system, during his visit.

The Transco CMD had a meeting with the representatives of Siemens, the equipment supplier for the pump houses. He visited Ananthagirisagar (Package-10), Ranganayakasagar (Package-11), Mallannasagar (Package- 12), pump houses and sub-stations. Four motors with 106 MW each at Ananthagiri pump house and four motors with 134.8 MW capacity each at Ranganakasagar pump house have been installed and they were ready for dry run.

At Mallannasagar pump house, the electrical transmission installations were ready for four motors with 38 MW each and the works were in progress for another four motors with the same capacity. Construction of electrical sub-stations and power supply lines were in the final stages of completion, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said. He instructed the officials concerned to complete the works pertaining to the remaining four motors by the month-end.

Joint MD of Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, Director (Lift Irrigation Schemes) J. Surya Prakash, Executive Director (LIS) P.V. Prabhakar Rao, Advisor (LIS) to Government K. Penta Reddy and others visited the works along with the CMD.