Work on TRS building in New Delhi commences

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the construction of TRS Bhavan in New Delhi will be completed on time as per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister was speaking after formally starting the construction work of the Bhavan in the national capital. He said the building will be a reflection of Telangana’s pride and self-respect in New Delhi.

Parliament member from Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao and representatives of the MDP Infra Construction company were also present. Mr. Prashanth Reddy will personally oversee the construction work and the building is likely to be completed before the Assembly elections.

The three-storied building is being constructed on an area of 1,200 square yards in Vasant Vihar allotted by the Centre. The foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister in September 2021.