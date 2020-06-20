Work begins on largest floating solar power plant at NTPC

The NTPC Ramagundam started construction work on the country’s largest floating solar power plant of 100 MW capacity at its balancing reservoir on Saturday.
The project costing ₹432.8 crore and coming up on 450 acres of the water surface, was awarded to BHEL.
Floating solar power plants have higher efficiency compared to ground-mounted installations due to the moderating effect of water bodies on panel temperature. Besides, these plants would reduce evaporation from the reservoir and thereby, save water. Solar panels would be installed on ferro cement floaters with hollow insides to make it float.
NTPC Ramagundam executive director Raj Kumar performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Central Monitoring and Control Station (CMCS) on Saturday along with ED-PPP&M (designated) Prem Prakash, GM (medical) Sasmita Das, GM (TS) P.K. Laad, GM (maintenance) Soumedra Das, GM (operation) B.C. Polai and other senior officials of NTPC and BHEL.
Mr. Raj Kumar asked officials to work in tandem to complete the project on time.
