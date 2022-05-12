Woman kills grandson, ends life

Daughter survives ‘suicide pact’

A woman allegedly strangled her 18-month-old grandson and attempted to end life with her daughter in the apartment at Nizampet in the wee hours of Thursday.

While Lalitha, 56, died, her daughter and the boy's mother Divya, 36, survived and was shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance where her condition is said to be stable.

Sharing more details about the suicide pact, Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) K Shilpavalli said that between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., Lalitha killed her grandson Shiva Karthikeya, and hanged herself from a ceiling fan, while her daughter followed her, as they have been upset over various family issues and slipped into depression.

"One of the suspected reasons being Lalitha's son Srikar was not getting a suitable bride, and he was moving closely with the person who divorced her more than a decade ago," she said.

Lalitha's husband got married to another woman two years ago.

Further, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally zone) A Chandra Shekar said that the mother-daughter duo had a good bonding, and Divya used to stay with her mother for weeks together. Her husband works for a pharma company and stays at Miyapur.

A note purportedly left behind by Lalitha cited that no one was responsible for their death and they resorted to the extreme step due to personal reasons.

“Divya’s brother Srikar noticed her and shifted her to a private hospital. She is out of danger,” the ACP said.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was registered and a probe is on.

Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000