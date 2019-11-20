Woman injured in crocodile attack in Telangana’s Palvancha

An elderly woman was seriously injured after a crocodile attacked her in a pond at Yanambailu, a forest fringe village near Kinnerasani reservoir in Palvancha mandal on Tuesday evening.
Sources said that the aged woman suffered grievous injuries when a crocodile lunged at her and bit her right leg below the knee while the woman attempted to cross a pond abutting an agricultural field near Yanambailu in the evening.
On hearing her screams, farmers in the nearby fields rushed to her rescue and the crocodile retreated leaving the old woman grievously injured.
The local youths immediately shifted the injured woman to a hospital in Khammam. Her condition is stated to be stable.
