A 23-year-old woman was found dead in her rented apartment at Chintalmet under Rajendranagar police station limits here on Saturday night. According to the police, Iram Khan, who runs a beauty parlour in the area, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan. “She slipped into a depression since her divorce and resorted to the extreme step three days ago,” police said. The incident came to light after neighbours noticed foul smell coming from the flat and alerted the police. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. (Contact number of Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni: 914066202000)
Woman found dead in rented apartment
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
January 17, 2022 00:02 IST
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
January 17, 2022 00:02 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 12:03:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/woman-found-dead-in-rented-apartment/article38279611.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story