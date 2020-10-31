Woman found dead at home

A 22-year-old unmarried woman was found dead with a knife injury on her neck under suspicious circumstances at her house in Jalagamnagar in Khammam rural mandal on Friday morning, sparking suspicion of foul play.

The police identified the victim as Madhuri, the elder daughter of an auto-rickshaw owner of Jalagamnagar. Sources close to the family of the deceased suspected it to be a case of suicide as the woman, who completed Intermediate course, was keen on resuming her studies and averse to the alleged attempts by her father to perform her marriage soon against her wishes.

However, the suspicious death of the woman, whose body bore a deep knife wound on her neck, triggered doubts of “foul play.” The Khammam rural police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C. and launched a detailed investigation into the case from all dimensions including “inter-caste relationship” and “honour killing” angles, police sources said.

We have initiated a detailed probe into the case from all possible angles and the exact cause of the death of the woman will be determined after the receipt of the post-mortem report, said the Khammam rural circle inspector Satyanarayana Reddy.

