Woman booked for poisoning husband

March 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

A woman was booked by the Mailardevpally police for allegedly killing her husband by spiking his drink with poison.

The victim has been identified as Avinash, a software engineer working in Bihar.

According to officials from the Rajendranagar zone of Cyberabad, Avinash came to see his wife Akanksha, 25, in Hyderabad on March 22. He has been allegedly torturing and harassing his wife due to which she was staying with her parents in Jadcherla.

“Vexed by the constant torture and harassment, she planned to kill him at her brother’s home on Mailardevpally. She served her husband milkshake mixed with a pesticide on Wednesday night. Avinash died while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital,” said the official.

The Mailardevpally police took Akanksha into custody and she is being produced before the court, the official further added. The body has been sent for autopsy while a case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

