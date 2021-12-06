Woman arrested for cheating online contacts

She created fictitious online profiles to befriend gullible women

A woman, who allegedly duped several persons including a few well-educated young women by creating fake Facebook accounts under fictitious names, landed in the police dragnet.

The fraudster allegedly tricked a young techie of the town into sending money to her account by regularly chatting with her by posing as an NRI doctor on the pretext of marriage, sources said.

After coming to know the fraud, the aggrieved young woman approached the SHE team of the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, who in turn conducted a discrete inquiry, which led to a slew of other alleged cyber frauds committed by the accused.

The personnel of the SHE team in coordination with the Task Force sleuths apprehended the woman under the supervision of Karimnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Tula Srinivas Rao.

According to sources, the woman allegedly divorced her husband a couple of years ago and married another man. She has been living separately for quite some time.

Giving the details of her arrest at a press conference here on Monday evening, Additional DCP (Law & Order) S. Srinivas said the woman allegedly duped several persons by sending friend requests under fictitious names through fake accounts on social media and blackmailing them by threatening to post the screenshots of their online chatting.

As many as 12 SIM cards, two mobile phones, and ₹ 2.50 lakh in cash were seized from her possession.

Two cases have been registered against her and further investigation into her “fraudulent activities” is underway.