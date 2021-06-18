Withdraw Rythu Bandhu cash from POs

Post Offices to operate MicroATM to help payout the benefit to the eligible farmers

Department of Post has announced that farmer beneficiaries of ‘Rythu Bandhu’ can withdraw cash from their respective bank accounts in their respective villages at no extra cost.

For 21-22 Kharif season, Micro ATM services have been arranged at 5,794 post-offices in Telangana for making cash payments to farmers and these can be availed by farmers having Aadhar linked accounts of any bank from village PO, said a press release.

A maximum amount of ₹10,000 can be withdrawn in a day. For using a Micro ATM, farmers can visit the nearest post office with his/her Aadhar card and mobile, linked to any bank account, and withdraw cash by impressing fingerprint and informing the OTP received on his/her registered mobile number to the Post Master.

The Micro ATM service is free of cost and is convenient to all farmers during the pandemic. The facility is very useful to the farmers not in a position to visit bank branch/fixed ATM for withdrawal of Rythu Bandhu money during current COVID-19 pandemic.

An amount of ₹169 crore was distributed through postal Micro ATM’s during the 20-21 Rabi season Rythu Bandhu to about 1.73 lakh farmers. Farmers are requested to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior while taking cash at postal Micro ATMs, added the release.