Will write to ECI and CBI on Parthasaradhi Reddy nomination: MLA

BJP too has role in nomination, says Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy

BJP too has role in nomination, says Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that he would write to Election Commission of India (ECI) on the nomination of B. Parthasaradhi Reddy to Rajya Sabha by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) requesting the election authorities to reject his nomination. He said that he would also write to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that huge scam took place during COVID-19 pandemic in the name of Remdesivir injection in both the Telugu States running into thousands of crores of rupees and about ₹500 crore cash was seized by the authorities of Income Tax department from Hetero Drugs office during pandemic. He said that the entire nation has used the drug.

“It is suspected that about ₹10,000 crore worth scam took place in the name Remdesivir injections and each injection was sold in black market between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh. Officials are tight-lipped over the fate of the case registered during the raid by IT officials. Parthasaradhi Reddy, heading the industry involved in the scam is going to become a Rajya Sabha member. There must be an investigation on the scam,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy adding that the Centre which has accorded permission for the use of Remdesivir later removed it from the list of treatment. He opined that this was indication for the widespread influence of drug mafia in both the States. He recalled how people went pillar to post searching for Remdesivir injections to save lives of their near and dear during the pandemic.

“Why did the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggest use of Remdesivir as part of treatment for COVID-19 and why did it changed its stand after four months and asked the doctors not to use it in treatment?” asked Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy has alleged the role of BJP in Mr. Parthasaradhi Reddy getting nomination for Rajya Sabha stating that both the parties are hands in glove.