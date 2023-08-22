HamberMenu
Will win against KCR in Kamareddy with a thumping majority, says Shabbir Ali

The fear of a defeat in Gajwel has brought KCR to Kamareddy, says senior Congress leader

August 22, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made the biggest mistake of his political career by announcing to contest from Kamareddy constituency and he would face his biggest defeat in the next Assembly elections.

“I was born and brought up in Kamareddy. I’ve both won and lost from the Kamareddy seat and stayed with the people. Kamareddy is not only my home but my heart and soul. The fear of a defeat in Gajwel has brought Mr. Rao to Kamareddy. But he will suffer the worst defeat in his career,” Shabbir Ali said while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

Mr. Shabbir said that Mr. Rao did nothing for Kamareddy in the last nine years as the Chief Minister. He said the incumbent MLA Gampa Govardhan brought no development in Kamareddy and people are vexed with his non-performance. People have already decided to defeat Govardhan in the next elections. However, Mr. Rao, to overrule public sentiment, has decided to venture into Kamareddy. But he will meet the same fate as Govardhan and lose the next elections, he said.

