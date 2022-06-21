Will fight till the end against Agnipath, says Revanth

Move aimed at privatising the armed services, says TPCC chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the BJP government at Centre is trying to privatise the army in the near future, and Agnipath scheme is part of such agenda.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre is offering everything to Adanis and Ambanis. It’s planning to privatise the armed services in future and as part of it, Agnipath scheme was introduced. The issue will be raised in the forthcoming Parliament sessions,” said Mr Reddy while speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday after participating in the dharna held at Vijay Chowk against ‘harassment’ of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the name of ‘inquiry’.

Alleging that cases were being registered against Rahul Gandhi as he has been fighting for people, the TPCC president said that Congress could not be knocked down in the name of false cases, and the fight would continue even if more cases are filed.

In Hyderabad, TPCC senior vice president Niranjan alleged that Agnipath scheme was the brain child of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that the statements made by officials and BJP leaders are nothing but blackmailing people.

Party senior leaders V. Hanumantha Rao and M. Kodanda Reddy said that the way top army officials spoke about Agnipath is highly objectionable. The Prime Minister has become a prisoner in the hands of corporate entities, they alleged.