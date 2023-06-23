Will extend Metro Rail from Patancheru to Hayathnagar, says KCR

June 23, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that there was a need to extend metro rail from Patancheru in Sangareddy district to Hayathnagar in Rangareddy district. He said that this would become a reality after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) comes to power the third time in the State and a decision in this regard would be taken in the first Cabinet meeting itself. There is a need to extend metro rail to Patancheru industrial area which would be helpful for further growth, he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of super-speciality hospital at Patancheru on Thursday and addressed a public meeting. “The tireless and concrete efforts by the government is making the State to achieve complete growth. Even the leaders of Andhra Pradesh who opposed formation of separate State are telling that land rates have increased considerably. Former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, referring to development in Telangana, said that one can buy 100 acres in Andhra Pradesh by selling just once acre in Telangana. This stands as testimony to the development in the State,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao adding that per capita income in Telangana is far higher than the national average and in power consumption as well. He said that these two are being considered as growth parametres for any consideration. The Chief Minister has also explained how development and welfare are going side by side in Telangana.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that this much development was made possible in Telangana because of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy explained how the development has been taking place in the past nine years. Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs Mahender Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others were present.