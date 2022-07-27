Widespread rain lashes State again

More rains forecast over the next 3 to 4 days

More rains forecast over the next 3 to 4 days

Widespread rain ranging from moderate and heavy to very heavy lashed several places in the State affecting normal life, and continues to damage standing crops which are mostly in the early plant growth stage.

According to the weather report, the day’s highest rainfall of 129.1 mm was recorded at Vikarabad during the 24-hour period from 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, leading to heavy flood to the twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Besides, heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.6 mm) was recorded at several places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Warangal districts during the period. In Hyderabad, Chariminar recorded highest of 90.8 mm rain during the period.

Good rainfall of over 50 mm was also recorded during the period in the catchment areas of Bhima and Krishna rivers downstream of Naryanpur dam.

Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall was recorded at three places in Rangareddy and Warangal districts from 8.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday with a highest of 135.5 mm at Kanduwada in Rangareddy. Similarly, heavy rainfall was recorded at another dozen places and moderate rainfall at several places across the State. In Hyderabad, Rajendranagar recorded a highest of 41.5 mm rainfall during the period.

Heavy inflows

As a result of the fresh bout of rains, all projects in Telangana are getting heavy inflows. Flood to Jurala, which receded to 20,000 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, is forecast to pick up again with the help of rain in the immediate upstream catchment areas as also resumption of flood discharge at Almatti and Narayanpur dams.

Similarly, flood to Sriramsagar increased to over 96,000 cusecs by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At Medigadda, a flood of 6.69 lakh cusecs was recorded.

An advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) based on IMD forecast predicted very heavy rains over many districts in Telangana, particularly in Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangaon, Jagitial, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapally, Medak, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Hanmakonda and Warangal.

As a result, water level may rise in river Godavari, Suddavagu, Peddavagu, Kaddam, Penganga, Kinnerasani, Manjira, Wardha, Krishna, Musi, Kagna and other small rivers/tributaries in those districts. “Due to recent flood in the Godavari basin, soil moisture is very high and the surface flow created by any intense rainfall event is expected to be very high”, the advisory said.