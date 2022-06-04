‘Why is KCR against CBI probe into girl’s rape?’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu have questioned the government’s reluctance to ask for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape of a minor girl in the city.

At a press conference here, they said when names of of the kin of Minister and MLA and other bigwigs are coming up police are bound to yield to the pressure and dilute the case. If Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is concerned about women’s safety and wants to send a strong signal on ensuring the safety of women he should agree to CBI inquiry, Mr Vikramarka said.

He said Congress has been alerting the government about the dangers of the indiscriminately growing pub culture in the city but the CM never took the issue seriously. Now Hyderabad is in the news for all the wrong reasons like drug abuse and rape of girls in daylight.

Mr. Sreedhar Babu said the TRS government has never been serious about curbing crime. All it creates is media headlines for the time being and the investigation is sidelined conveniently, he said recalling the daylight murder of advocate couple Vaman Rao and his wife. Similar is the case with all the murders as there is no pressure on the police from government. This laxity emboldens the criminals further and the result is their fearlessness in committing crimes, he said.

Inquiry by CBI is being demanded because the accountability of the police has reached its lowest level as people continue to lose faith in the system, Mr. Sreedhar Babu said. He said the Home Minister has not responded to such grave crime and it shows only one family is running the government.

Later, both of them went to Ramgopalpet police station to call on the Youth Congress activists who were arrested while they were burning Chief Minister’s effigy against the minor girl’s rape. They demanded that all those arrested for protests on the rape be released unconditionally.