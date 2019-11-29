Why did KCR drag Telangana’s Chief Justice into RTC staff strike issue: Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has dragged Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, into the RTC staff strike issue by referring to him in the press conference on Thursday.

In a statement here, Mr. Sravan sought a clarification from the Chief Justice on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks. “Is it legally or morally permissible for the Chief Justice to discuss with the Chief Minister about an issue which is pending in his court,” he asked.

There are multiple petitions pertaining to the strike by the TSRTC employees in the High Court and how could the Chief Justice give any advice to the Chief Minister outside the court, he asked. “Since Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has a habit of misleading people, the Chief Justice must clarify whether or not he had a discussion on the RTC employees’ strike with the Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Sravan alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has shown utter disrespect to the court by not obeying its orders on the RTC workers’ strike and he even forced senior bureaucrats to lie before the High Court to defend his stand on the RTC.

“While KCR has no credibility, by making a mention of Chief Justice in the press conference, he was also trying to tarnish the image and credibility of High Court and the Chief Justice,” he claimed.

Mr. Sravan also demanded that the Chief Minister tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana and the RTC employees for the sufferings they experienced in the last two months. Their salaries were stopped pushing them into huge financial crisis leading some to end their life and deaths of nearly 30 employees.

The Chief Minister, he said, also tried to defame the unions so as to prevent the employees from fighting for their rights in future. From now on, they will have to just listen to dictates of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and obey them without any questioning, he claimed.