Who’s who make a beeline to visit ailing KCR in hospital

December 12, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is recuperating rapidly and might be discharged within a day or two, said a doctor from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. This, on a day when the who’s who of political and cinema world called on the former CM enquiring about his well-being. Among the first to visit was Telugu Desam Party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu. Others who visited him included Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Chandrasekhar Azad of Bhim Army.

After undergoing a hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospital on Friday, a stream of prominent figures from the State and the city have been visiting him to enquire about his well-being. On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on him and was escorted by K.T. Rama Rao. Later, Mr. Revanth Reddy said it is important that Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao attend the Assembly sessions and provide valuable suggestions to the government. Senior members of the government also visited the hospital.

Four days since his admission in the hospital, a slew of influential political figures has already paid their respects, yet the outpouring of concern persists, with several top names extending their well wishes on Monday.

State president of Bahujan Samaj Party R.S. Praveen Kumar, actors Prakash Raj and Konidela Chiranjeevi also visited him on Monday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan engaged in a telephonic conversation with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, expressing her concern and enquiring about KCR’s post-surgery recovery. The governor conveyed her heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of the former Chief Minister.