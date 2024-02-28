GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

White worms and web in chocolate, Telangana food lab confirms

February 28, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

Tests conducted by the Telangana State Food Laboratories confirmed the quality compromise in the Cadbury chocolate which was found with a live worm crawling on the surface recently.

Robin Zaccheus, the customer who bought the chocolate from the Ratnadeep Supermarket in the Ameerpet Metro Rail station, Hyderabad and complained about the worm, posted the test results on social media platform X on February 28.

Of the two Dairy Milk chocolates he bought and given for test, the one with roasted almond was marked by the lab as ‘unsafe to consume’, as ‘white worms and web’ were found in it. The second chocolate was marked ‘Not Unsafe’.

“It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often,” Mr. Zachheus posted, tagging Mondelez International and Ratnadeep Retail in his post.

The chocolates were bought on February 9, when Zachheus took to social media to bring to light the flagrant violation of food safety norms. GHMC’s Food Safety officials took cognizance of the same, and inspected the supermarket soon after, and instructed the latter not to sell the merchandise with the same batch number. Further action is awaited.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.