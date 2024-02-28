White worms and web in chocolate, Telangana food lab confirms

February 28, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tests conducted by the Telangana State Food Laboratories confirmed the quality compromise in the Cadbury chocolate which was found with a live worm crawling on the surface recently.

Robin Zaccheus, the customer who bought the chocolate from the Ratnadeep Supermarket in the Ameerpet Metro Rail station, Hyderabad and complained about the worm, posted the test results on social media platform X on February 28.

#Update The Telangana State Food laboratory has confirmed the Cadbury Chocolate (Roasted Almond) was

"UNSAFE TO CONSUME" they found WHITE WORMS & WEB!



Here's the report of the 2 Cadbury chocolates purchased at Ratnadeep Retail.



It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are… https://t.co/zPvNtKT3NJpic.twitter.com/8JwBpNZdDg — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 28, 2024

Of the two Dairy Milk chocolates he bought and given for test, the one with roasted almond was marked by the lab as ‘unsafe to consume’, as ‘white worms and web’ were found in it. The second chocolate was marked ‘Not Unsafe’.

“It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often,” Mr. Zachheus posted, tagging Mondelez International and Ratnadeep Retail in his post.

The chocolates were bought on February 9, when Zachheus took to social media to bring to light the flagrant violation of food safety norms. GHMC’s Food Safety officials took cognizance of the same, and inspected the supermarket soon after, and instructed the latter not to sell the merchandise with the same batch number. Further action is awaited.