Website and mobile app on Sammakka Saralamma jathara launched

Mobile app works offline also

To disseminate information about the upcoming historic Sammakka Saralamma jatara through mobile platforms, the Mulugu district administration has launched a website and a mobile app on the mega biennial tribal congregation scheduled to be held at Medaram in Telangana’s tribal heartland from February 16 to 19.

Collector S. Krishna Aditya on Thursday launched the official website www.medaramjathara.com and android mobile app – Medaram Jathara Guide at the Collectorate in Mulugu.

The mobile app works without internet in offline mode, official sources said.

It allows the users to access updated information about facilities, including drinking water, bathing ghats, toilets, helpline and vaccination centres, medical camps, traffic regulations, parking lots, route map of important places and landmarks in and around Medaram and other jatara related information.

The users can give suggestions and post their selfies or pictures on this mobile app, sources added.

The website features comprehensive information on Medaram, a remote village near Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary, and the origin of Sammakka Saralamma jatara, considered as one of the largest tribal congregations in the world, and the significance of the age-old ritual associated with it and Jampanna vagu, a tributary of Godavari River, at Medaram.

The website also highlights the places of tourist attractions including the 13th Century Ramappa temple, which was recently inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at Palampet situated about 49 km from Medaram.