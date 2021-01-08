Telangana

Webinar on legal rights of women

In the backdrop of deteriorating human relationships, only social awareness would help women secure their constitutional and legal rights, said lawyer K. Srinivasa Rao.

Delivering keynote address in the national webinar on ‘Legal Rights of Women’ organised by women empowerment cell of Karimnagar Government Degree College for Women, he appealed to women to make use of constitutional and legal provisions provided to women. College principal T. Srilaxmi explained how women were being subjected to discrimination in different forms.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 7:34:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/webinar-on-legal-rights-of-women/article33530490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY