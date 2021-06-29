We will instill fear in KCR through people’s movements; Revanth

Opening Pragathi Bhavan to Opposition is the first step

Newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has opened Pragathi Bhavan gates for members of the Opposition after learning about his appointment.

He claimed that KCR has started respecting the Opposition parties now and this was only the beginning of the fear that will be instilled in the ruling party through party programmes. He was addressing the party workers who had come to meet him along with Mulugu MLA Seethakka.

Seethakka led a huge rally in vehicles from Samakka Sarakka temple at Medaram in Mulugu district to Hyderabad after offering prayers at the temple. She had apparently taken a vow to offer special pooja if Mr. Revanth Reddy was made the PCC presdient.

The new PCC president said no people’s representative was happy in KCR’s rule. Neither did they get the respect nor funds for development, he said reminding how the elected representatives right from sarpanch level were respected by the officials during the earlier governments. He alleged that entire system has been corrupted with money collected for all the postings.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said AICC president Sonia Gandhi had appointed him after taking views of all the seniors with the hope that Congress would be brought back to power, and he would work to free Telangana from the ‘cultches’ of KCR. He ridiculed the claims of ‘welfare programmes under TRS’ stating that even during N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy’s tenures welfare was the top priority. Indiramma houses were given to lakhs of people during the Congress rule, he said.

Cadre’s wish

Seethakka objected to the criticism on the appointment of Mr. Revanth Reddy and said it was done as per the cadres’ wishes. It was unfair to criticise the appointment made by Sonia Gandhi as ‘sealed cover appointment.’ she said the enthusiastic response from the cadre itself was an indication of the positivity in the party.

The Mulugu MLA said the new president has a plan to reinvigorate the party cadre from village level and revive the confidence among the party activists that Congress would come back to power. Realising that Congress was getting ready for the fight building people’s movement Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has started the drama of Dalit Empowerment scheme now, she alleged.

All these days KCR was busy snatching the assignment lands given by the previous governments and ignoring the SC/ST sub-plan introduced by the Congress government, she said adding he had now realised that the fight would be tough. Former Union minister Balaram Naik and senior leaders Ramachandra Naik, Vijaya Ramana Rao were among those who accompanied her.