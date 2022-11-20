We will come to power through democratic means: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

November 20, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP intends to come to power in Telangana through “democratic means” and by trusting its own “ideology rather than grab power at any cost”, asserted party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

“We could have come to power long time ago if the party chose other means. But, we are a party with a commitment to ideology, hence, it took so many years to come to power. Now, we are going to come to power for a third time time at the Centre. We will follow the same path here too and have a definite target,” he told a three-day political training camp of the party for its leaders from district president to national executive committee member at a private resort at Shamirpet on Sunday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar pointed out that Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee quit and gave up power rather than follow a “wrong route” losing by one vote in Parliament. “We went back to the people for mandate and got it. Our party has always aimed to ensure that democratic governance reaches the common man,” he said.

“Many were of the opinion that the party does not require any training sessions but the BJP right from Jana Sangh days held such a programme once every two years. From Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Narendra Modi, all the leaders have attended these programmes which will help newcomers understand our ideology and renew its faith to the experienced. We have experts talking on 14 subjects. They will also listen to you and clear your doubts,” he said.

PPT on Centre’s aid

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy said that the party is planning to give a power point presentation on the Centre’s assistance to Telangana and asserted that the Modi Government has never discriminated against the State contrary to the narrative of the TRS government.

“The injustice to TS is actually by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family. They have no right to criticise the Centre when they cannot even explain their achievements in the last eight years. We need to fear illegal arrests or foisting of false cases. People of Telangana are with us and have decided to make the political change in next elections,” he claimed.

The Minister urged partymen to dispel the notion that the BJP is against minorities and stated that all the development and welfare schemes were being implemented without any discrimination on the lines of religion, caste or creed. Investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and others have been given instructions not to spare any corrupt person or irregularities by Mr. Modi, so TRS leaders need to fear only if they have been involved in wrong-doings, he maintained.

BJP national leaders Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, MPs D. Aravind, S. Babu Rao, MLAs Eatala Rajender, M. Raghunandan Rao, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and other leaders were present.