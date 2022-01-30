‘We are ready with 300 metric tonnes of oxygen’

Another 200 metric tonnes will be ready shortly: Harish Rao

Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the State was equipped with about 300 metric tonnes of oxygen and steps will be taken to produce another 200 metric tonnes at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district shortly.

“During the second wave of the pandemic, Telangana required about 500 metric tonnes of oxygen and we were able to pool only 200 metric tonnes within the State while 300 metric tonnes were procured from Tamil Nadu and Goa. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed us to produce the required oxygen here itself and so far, we have been able to clock 300 metric tonnes production,” said Mr. Harish Rao after inaugurating an oxygen generation plant at Zaheerabad area hospital on Sunday.

The plant was established with the active support of Mahindra industries. After inaugurating the plant, the Minister visited all the wards at the hospital.

Informing that this was the 86th plant in the State and an agreement was signed for production of 200 metric tonnes at Pashamylaram, Mr. Harish Rao said about 27,000 beds are available in Telangana and each bed was equipped with oxygen supply. The government is ready to face any contingency, he added.

Stating that the fever survey being conducted in the State has yielded better results and the number of COVID cases have come down, the Minister urged the people not to be neglectful but follow COVID- 19 protocol like wearing masks, keeping distance and sanitise hands frequently.

“We have brought qualitative changes in the health sector. Telangana stands third in the nation in extending best healthcare services. Let us reach the top position,” he told officials. He said that a 50-bed mother and child health centre will be established at Zaheerabad.

“Institutional deliveries have increased to 52%, which is encouraging. However, we have to increase that to 75%. Do not opt for C-section which would harm the health of both mother and child. About 66% children are deprived of mother’s milk in the first one hour,” said Mr. Harish Rao, listing out some key statistics.

The Minister also visited Hothi. B village and paid tributes to former minister Fareeduddin who passed away recently. He also inaugurated power sub stations at Parvathapur and Govindapur villages.

Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Manjushree Jaipal Reddy, MLA Manick Rao, TSMIDC chairman Errolla Srinivas and Collector M. Hanumantha Rao were present.