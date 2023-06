Watch | The Telangana story, as told by The Hindu’s reporters

June 03, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

On June 2, 2014, India welcomed what was then its 29th and newest State, Telangana, carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a pivotal figure in the fight for Statehood, took oath as Chief Minister.

As the State celebrates 10 years of its existence, The Hindu’s reporters look back at the events that led to the formation of Telangana.

Script and production: Shikha Kumari

Video: Nagara Gopal