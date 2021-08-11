Telangana

Watch | Ramappa temple, Telangana's first World Heritage Site

Situated in Palampet in Telangana, the 13th-century Ramappa temple was recently inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In a virtual meeting of the World Heritage Committee, 17 countries backed the move to ensure the heritage tag for the site

The temple is known for its exquisite craftsmanship and delicate relief work. It is a savvy blend of technical know-how and materials of its time.

It is the first world heritage site in Telangana, and the hope is that it will help revive domestic and international tourism in the State


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 1:13:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/watch-ramappa-temple-telanganas-first-world-heritage-site/article35847257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY