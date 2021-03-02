Telangana

Walk-in registration opened post noon

The Health department had decided to allow only online registrations for the first few days of COVID-19 vaccination drive covering high-risk citizens, but opened walk-in registrations.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that the walk-in registration options was opened from Monday afternoon.

Vaccination at government hospitals would be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except on Wednesdays and Sundays. Private hospitals have the freedom of fixing their own timings and days of the week.

Those interested in getting the jab at private hospitals may call the hospital in advance to confirm their appointment.

