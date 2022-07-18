VRS for TSRTC employees

Staffers who completed 20 years of service are eligible

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had directed its officers to call for applications of employees who wish to opt for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

The VRS for TSRTC workers has been in the offing for several months. Unit officers have been directed to upload data every day so so that an assessment can be done. This includes enumeration of those who are willing to take VRS. Once this is done, unit officers have been directed to wait for further instructions.

According to an official document, employees who have completed 20 years of service are eligible for VRS. They are required to give a month’s notice or should pay a month’s salary in lieu of notice.

Those who opt for this will be given regular terminal benefits, and some additional benefits.

The document adds that some TSRTC employees have requested that they be retired as they are unable to discharge duties on account of various reasons.