VROs absorbed in departments other than revenue

The process of redeploying 5,485 Village Revenue Officers, an institution which was abolished two years ago by an Act, in sanctioned posts held by contract and outsourcing workers in various departments has begun. Therefore, many contract and outsourcing employees who were working in these posts were being relieved of their jobs.

Many of these contract and outsourcing employees were working in sanctioned posts of government for 15 to 20 years and had become age barred for any other employment.

The government had two days ago issued an order accommodating the VROs in departments other than revenue as junior assistants and equivalent rank.

There were about 50,400 contract and 58,120 outsourcing employees in 32 departments where the VROs will be posted. The allotment to departments will be taken up by draw of lots in the presence of Collectors.

The number of existing vacancies of sanctioned posts that were identified and approved for redeployment in each department in a district was indicated by the government. These posts were in the district, division, mandal, and sub-mandal level offices of the departments.

In districts where the working strength of the VROs was more than the number of posts identified in districts, the excess number of VROs will be adjusted in neighbouring districts.