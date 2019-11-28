VRO throws chilli powder-laden water on woman farmer in Telangana

In a strange incident, a woman Village Revenue Officer (VRO) had allegedly poured water mixed with chilli powder on a woman farmer in Manthani town on Thursday. Her grouse? Sammakka, woman farmers lodged a complaint against the VRO with the Tahsildar for taking bribe for issuing a pattadar passbook.

According to reports, the VRO Saira Banu had collected a bribe of ₹ 30,000 from Ms. Sammakka for issuing pattadar passbook for her father’s land in Nagapalli village. When the VRO failed to do the job in spite of taking money, Ms. Sammakka lodged a complaint with theTahsildar. Irked, the VRO invited the woman farmer to her house in Manthani town on the pretext of issuing the passbook.

A verbal duel ensued between Ms. Samakka and Ms. Saira Banu. Angered, the former had reportedly hurled stones on the VRO’s house. In retaliation, Ms. Saira Banu mixed chilli powder in water and hurled on Ms. Sammakka. Later, she lodged a complaint against the VRO with the police.

It may be recalled that Vijaya Reddy, Tahsildar, Abdullpurmet, on the outksirts of Hyderabad, was burnt alive by a farmer over an alleged land row a few weeks ago.